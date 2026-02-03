NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte addresses VR: "NATO has always stood by Ukraine. It did so before the full-scale invasion, and it still does today"

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte spoke in the Verkhovna Rada.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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Details

He assured that NATO stands with Ukraine.

The Secretary General noted that Russia seeks to destroy Ukraine, but the Alliance's attention is not diverted from Ukraine.

"We are ready to provide support. Every day, we continue the dialogue between Ukraine and NATO. We provide equipment to the Armed Forces of Ukraine so that you can defend yourselves today and deter any aggression tomorrow," Rutte said.

Since last summer, NATO has provided 75% of all missiles delivered to Ukraine and 90% of air defense missiles, the Alliance’s secretary general added.

Rutte noted that after a peace deal is reached, the countries that agree will immediately provide military support to Ukraine: troops, aircraft and a naval presence.

Read more: If anyone thinks Europe can defend itself without U.S., keep dreaming, Rutte says

What preceded this?

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte visited Kyiv on 22 August 2025 on an unannounced visit. During his meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the key topics were security guarantees for Ukraine and the next joint steps to ensure security in Europe.

Read more: US wants to bring war to such state that Russia will never attack Ukraine again - Rutte