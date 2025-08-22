Zelenskyy meets Rutte in Kyiv: Main topic – security guarantees for Ukraine. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting on August 22 with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, who arrived in Kyiv on a visit.

"Today we mainly talked about what our next joint steps could be to give Ukraine and all of Europe more security and bring a real end to the war closer," Zelenskyy said.

He separately highlighted the PURL program, which allows Ukraine to purchase weapons from the United States.

"The PURL program is already operating. Thank you very much, Mark, for this initiative, it is very strong. The program enables the purchase of American weapons with funds from our partners. European partners have already contributed $1.5 billion, and new participants will join soon. We thank each of them," the President said.

According to him, this allows Ukraine to acquire such vital systems from the U.S. as air defense.

He added that it is important for the program to grow every month in both funding and effectiveness.

"On average, this is $1 billion per month. We discussed with Mark that it could be $1 billion, sometimes $1.5 billion per month. This requires work. We also talked about how to involve more countries in the program," Zelenskyy noted.

