Putin understands nothing but strength and pressure – Zelensky. VIDEO

In his evening video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for increasing pressure on Russia to bring the war to an end.

"This war must be brought to an end. Pressure must be applied on Russia so that it ends. Putin understands nothing but strength and pressure.

Of course, we are doing and will continue to do everything necessary to defend our state and protect our people. President Trump is absolutely right: this must be done not only in defense. At the same time, we are not reducing our efforts in diplomacy, in all our contacts with partners, so that negotiations can take place — and specifically those that could bring peace closer.

National security advisers are working — they spoke yesterday, and today there has been a lot of communication as well. At their level, the military — the Commander-in-Chief, the General Staff — are working on the military component of Ukraine’s security guarantees. Each day now adds contours to Ukraine’s future security architecture: weapons, financing, cooperation with our partners, forces on land, in the air, and at sea. And every day there will be new steps from partners to support Ukraine — I will have a lot of diplomatic work. I thank everyone who is with us, who is with Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.