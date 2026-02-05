Series of strikes were carried out on infrastructure of Kapustin Yar training ground, from which Russian Federation launched Oreshnik

The defence forces launched a series of strikes on the Kapustin Yar training ground in Russia.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"During January 2026, the Ukrainian Defence Forces carried out a series of successful strikes on a complex of hangar-type buildings where pre-launch preparation of medium-range intercontinental ballistic missiles takes place at the Kapustin Yar training ground in the Astrakhan region, Russian Federation, using Ukrainian-made long-range strike weapons, in particular FP-5 Flamingo," the statement said.

According to the General Staff, some of the buildings at the test site were damaged to varying degrees, one of the hangars was significantly damaged, and some of the personnel were evacuated from the area.

It is known that the Russian Federation launched Oreshnik missiles at Ukraine from the Kapustin Yar training ground.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,243,840 people (+770 per day), 11,642 tanks, 36,975 artillery systems, 23,996 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

What preceded this?

Earlier, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that they had struck a logistics hub, a concentration of manpower, UAV command posts, and electronic warfare assets of the Russian invaders.

Read more: AFU repelled enemy attacks in 11 directions, most of them in Pokrovsk, - General Staff