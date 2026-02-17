Enemy attacked Odesa at night: infrastructure facilities and civilian buildings damaged (updated)

On the night of 17 February, Russian invaders once again attacked Odesa with strike drones. There are casualties.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Military Administration, Serhii Lysak.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

In one district, a fire broke out on the upper floors of a residential building. In another, a shop and a service station were damaged.

Two people are currently known to have been injured. They are receiving all necessary assistance.

Later, Lysak reported that the number of victims had risen to three.

"Last night, an air raid alert was declared six times in our city.

After the night attack, three men aged 62 and 65 were reported injured. One of them is in serious condition. The other is in moderate condition. Both have been hospitalised. Another woman was treated on the spot," the statement said.

Update

Head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper reported that in Odesa, one of the drones hit an apartment on the upper floors of an apartment building.

Separately, hits on storage facilities and a service station building were recorded - two cars were destroyed by fire.

Another drone fell near a private house, damaging the facade and windows, while another fell on the territory of a garage cooperative, damaging seven garages and two cars.

What preceded?

Explosions were heard in Odesa and Dnipro on the night of 17 February.

Prior to this, the Ukrainian Air Force reported an air attack in these regions.

Earlier, we reported that on 16 February, Russian troops attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 40 times with drones and artillery.

See more: Enemy targeted Odesa’s infrastructure with drones: houses damaged. PHOTOS