Kuleba on Russia’s night-time attack: Water and heat supply suspended in some regions

Last night, Russia once again launched a massive attack on civilian, critical and logistical infrastructure in several regions of Ukraine. The strikes targeted Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Chernihiv, Odesa, Poltava, Ivano-Frankivsk and other regions.

This was reported on Telegram by Deputy Prime Minister for Recovery and Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksii Kuleba, according to Censor.NET.

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Consequences

According to him, the enemy targeted energy facilities, substations, and thermal power plants. Water and heat supply has been temporarily suspended in some regions.

In the Odesa region, heat and water supply has been partially suspended due to power outages. Restoration work is also continuing in the Sumy region.

Read more: Russia launched nearly 30 missiles and 396 UAVs at Ukraine: air defence forces destroyed 392 targets. INFOGRAPHICS

"All services are working non-stop. We are coordinating actions at the regional and central levels to restore water and heat to people as quickly as possible.

Enemy UAV strikes have also damaged railway infrastructure in Donetsk, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk and Chernihiv regions. Most importantly, there were no casualties, as employees were in shelters. Train traffic is ensured. Restoration work is ongoing," Kuleba added.

Read more: Intelligence reports that Russia is preparing massive strikes on energy sector, air defense must be properly configured – Zelenskyy

The attack on Ukraine on 17 February

Earlier it was reported that on the morning of 17 February, Russian invaders launched a missile strike on Ukraine.

On the evening of 16 February, Russian invaders attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region with missiles, drones, artillery and aerial bombs. Five districts of the region were hit.

The enemy also attacked Odesa at night, damaging infrastructure and civilian buildings.

In addition, the enemy attempted to attack Rivne region: no people or infrastructure were harmed.

According to DTEK, Russian troops attacked the energy infrastructure of Odesa, causing extremely serious damage.

Read more: Russia is preparing new massive strike. I instructed that additional protective measures be prepared during day, - Zelenskyy