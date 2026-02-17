Russia launched nearly 30 missiles and 396 UAVs at Ukraine: air defence forces destroyed 392 targets. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of 17 February, Russian troops fired 29 missiles of various types and nearly 400 UAVs at Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What did the enemy attack with?

The Russian Federation launched four Iskander-M ballistic missiles from the Rostov region of the Russian Federation and occupied Crimea.

The enemy also fired 20 Kh-101 air-launched cruise missiles from the Caspian Sea, four Iskander-K cruise missiles from the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, and an Kh-59/69 guided air missile from the airspace of the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region.

The Russian Federation also launched 396 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas and other types of strike UAVs from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Shatalovo, the Russian Federation, and the TOT of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

About 250 of them were "shaheds".

Read more: Russian forces attacked with four "Zircons," two missiles and 62 UAVs; two "Zircons" and 52 drones were destroyed, - Air Force

How did our air defence work?

As of 9:30 a.m., air defence forces had destroyed 392 targets:

20 Kh-101 air-launched cruise missiles;

4 "Iskander-K" cruise missiles;

1 Kh-59/69 guided air missile;

367 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and other types of drones.

Four ballistic missiles and 18 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 13 locations, and debris from downed UAVs was recorded falling in eight locations.

Several enemy UAVs are currently in Ukrainian airspace.

Read more: Intelligence reports that Russia is preparing massive strikes on energy sector, air defense must be properly configured – Zelenskyy