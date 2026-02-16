Russian forces attacked with four "Zircons," two missiles and 62 UAVs; two "Zircons" and 52 drones were destroyed, - Air Force

On the night of 16 February 2026, Russian troops attacked with four Zircon anti-ship missiles from the TOT AR Crimea, an Iskander-M ballistic missile from the Bryansk region, an Kh-31P guided air missile from the TOT of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, as well as 62 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas and other types of strike UAVs, about 40 of which were "shaheds".

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Air Force Command.

As noted, the air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

Read more: Russian Federation attacked with Iskander and 112 UAVs, 91 enemy drones were neutralized - Air Force

How did the air defence system perform?

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defence forces shot down/suppressed two Zircon anti-ship missiles and 52 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas and other types.

Consequences

One missile and nine strike UAVs were recorded hitting eight locations, and debris from downed missiles was recorded falling in two locations. Information regarding three enemy missiles is being verified.

"The attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow the safety rules!" emphasise the Air Force.

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