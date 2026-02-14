Russian Federation attacked with Iskander and 112 UAVs, 91 enemy drones were neutralized - Air Force

On the night of February 14, 2026, the enemy attacked with an Iskander-M ballistic missile from the Kursk region, as well as 112 strike UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and other types of drones, about 70 of which were Shaheds.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

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As noted, the air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare, and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

How did our air defense system perform?

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defense forces shot down/suppressed 91 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other types.

See also: Russia attacks Ukraine with strike UAVs, - Air Force (updated)

Consequences

There were 18 strikes by attack UAVs at 11 locations, as well as downed (debris) at 2 locations.

"The enemy UAV attack continues, and the Defense Forces continue to repel the air strike. Follow the safety rules!" emphasize the Air Force.

Read: Ukraine lacked Patriot missiles in January, launchers stood empty, - FT