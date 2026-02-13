Defense tech, air defense, and win-win partnerships: Fedorov sums up bilateral meetings at Ramstein

Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, in addition to attending the Ramstein-format meeting, held a series of bilateral talks with counterparts.

Fedorov reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

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"I presented my priorities in the role of Defense Minister, our vision, and specific projects to build win-win partnerships," the statement said.

Meeting with General Grynkewich

In particular, Fedorov met with NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe General Alexus Grynkewich.

He noted that Ukraine is developing some of the cheapest and most effective solutions in defense tech and is ready to share this experience.

Read more: Ukraine’s partners to allocate nearly $38bn in military aid in 2026 – Fedorov following results of "Ramstein"

"At the same time, we need partners’ assistance to counter ballistic threats. We discussed the PURL program as a key mechanism to provide Ukraine with critically needed missiles," the minister said.

Meeting with Healey

According to Fedorov, he and UK Defense Secretary John Healey discussed the implementation of the cooperation roadmap under the century partnership framework.

They also separately addressed timelines and volumes for deliveries of Octopus interceptors.

Read more: Fedorov to present Ukraine’s 2026 defense vision at Ramstein meeting

Meeting with Pistorius

"With Germany’s Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, we focused on contributions to strengthening drone-assault units, developing midstrike capabilities, and counter-UAV systems," the head of Ukraine’s Defense Ministry reported.

They also reviewed opportunities to replace Mavic drones with Ukrainian solutions in cooperation with partners.

Fedorov added that a separate focus was cooperation under the "Patriot for Ukraine" program.

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Other meetings

The country’s defense minister also held talks with Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken, Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds, Norwegian Defense Minister Tore Sandvik, Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles, and Canadian Minister of National Defence David McGuinty.

Assistance to Ukraine

Fedorov emphasized that the key topic of all meetings was defense assistance to Ukraine, primarily strengthening air defense. This is a priority task set by the President.

Read more: Ukraine will improve effectiveness of its air defence by adopting new decisions, - Syrskyi

"We discussed promising areas of cooperation: identifying cheap and effective solutions to counter Shahed drones, supplying long-range artillery, launching joint production facilities, and additional partner contributions to the PURL program. I am grateful to our partners for their strong and consistent support for Ukraine," he concluded.