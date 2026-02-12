Ukraine’s partners to allocate nearly $38bn in military aid in 2026 – Fedorov following results of "Ramstein"

Ukraine’s partners have announced plans to provide military aid totaling nearly $38 billion in 2026.

Censor.NET, citing Radio Liberty, reports that Mykhailo Fedorov, head of Ukraine’s defense ministry, said this on February 12 following a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (Ramstein format).

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"A large part of these announcements made today is new. They are aimed specifically at air defense systems, drones, the development of drone assault units, ‘deep strike’ (strikes deep into enemy territory – ed.), and interceptor drones. In other words, the quality and structure of the aid is changing before our eyes," Ukraine’s defense minister said.

Fedorov stressed that if Ukraine’s partners support specific proposals (for example, laser-guided artillery), they "will gain invaluable experience."

"You will be able to transform your countries’ military doctrines," the Ukrainian minister added.

Read more: EU Council meeting: military aid to Ukraine to be discussed in Brussels on February 11

UK

UK Defense Minister John Healey said his country "is providing the largest amount of new military support to Ukraine in history."

"At this meeting, I announced a new £500 million package of urgent air defense support – this is President Zelenskyy’s top priority," the British minister noted.

Germany

Germany is helping implement the "city dome" project, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said.

"This is about strengthening air defenses over Ukrainian megacities that are under threat. Air defense is one of the main areas of our support. Germany has delivered five of its 12 Patriot systems to Ukraine – more than a third. We are systematically supplying IRIS-T systems, guided missiles, and various types of ammunition," Pistorius said.

Read more: Fedorov to present Ukraine’s 2026 defense vision at Ramstein meeting

Germany is also helping develop "units to continuously disrupt Russian attacks on the front line using the most advanced unmanned systems," the defense minister said, adding that "overall, we have earmarked €11.5 billion to support Ukraine in 2026."

The meeting also discussed providing PAC-3 interceptor missiles for Patriot systems (the type that can counter Russian ballistic missiles). Boris Pistorius announced that he "spontaneously proposed that Germany will deliver Ukraine five more PAC-3 interceptor missiles if other partner countries provide a total of 30 (such) missiles."

As a reminder, a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (Ramstein) was held in Brussels on February 12. In his evening video address about another combined Russian strike on Ukraine’s energy sector, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the defense minister’s task at Ramstein was to "speed things up with packages for our air defenses."

Read more: First phase of Starlink’s "white list" has been launched. Russian terminals have been blocked, - Fedorov