Fedorov to present Ukraine’s 2026 defense vision at Ramstein meeting

Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said he will present a vision for countering Russian aggression in 2026 at a meeting in the Ramstein format.

He said this ahead of a Ukraine-NATO Council meeting in Brussels, Censor.NET reports, citing Suspilne.

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Details

"We continue to fight Russia. Our strategy is working. We killed 35,000 Russians in December, 30,000 Russians in January. And we have our vision for this year, and we will present this vision today at the meeting. And I think that today we will receive good support from our partners," the minister said.

Read more: Fedorov: 60 billion out of 90 billion euros of EU loans to Ukraine will go towards defence needs

Rutte’s statement

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte assured that the Alliance will stand with Ukraine when it comes to training and weapons supplies.

"And of course, NATO allies are working hard every day to ensure that security guarantees are as strong as possible after, we hope, a swift conclusion of a long-term ceasefire or, even better, a peace deal," he said.

Rutte also noted that the Russians are making only very minor gains on the battlefield amid heavy losses.

Read more: EU Council meeting: military aid to Ukraine to be discussed in Brussels on February 11