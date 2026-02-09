EU Council meeting: military aid to Ukraine to be discussed in Brussels on February 11

On Wednesday, February 11, a meeting of the EU Council on defense on support for Ukraine will be held in Brussels.

As reported by Censor.NET, this is stated in materials by European Pravda from Brussels.

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Relevant EU ministers will discuss further military assistance to Ukraine. Ukraine’s Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov will take part in the discussion and present an assessment of the situation.

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Main areas of discussion

It is reported that the agenda includes three key issues: the EU’s contribution to security guarantees for Ukraine, the search for additional funding, and strengthening defense cooperation.

The ministers will also consider Ukraine’s security guarantees within a peace process and ways to promote the innovative development of the defense sector.

Fedorov will present an assessment of the current situation and prospects for cooperation with EU member states in the field of defense technologies. After that, there will be a discussion of other aspects of support and the mobilization of financial resources, including loans from the €90 billion package for 2026–2027.

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Ukraine’s role and Kyiv’s position

Ukraine’s Defense Minister will emphasize the importance of innovation in defense and coordination with allies.

The EU Council meeting will begin at 5:45 p.m. Kyiv time, and after discussing Ukraine-related issues, it will move on to a wide range of EU security topics for 2026.

Previous disruptions in weapons deliveries remain a problem for Kyiv.

President Zelenskyy previously voiced criticism in Davos over insufficient support from European allies, particularly regarding air defense missiles.

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