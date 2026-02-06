EU believes Turkey will play key role in post-war Ukraine - Politico

Peace talks in Ukraine have intensified, making Turkey's potential role, particularly as a peacemaker and regional mediator in the Black Sea, a critically important partner for the EU.

This is reported by Politico, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

It is noted that the EU understands the strategic role of Turkey, but is moving cautiously toward rapprochement with it. Among the reasons are Ankara's departure from democratic standards and repression against political opponents of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Read more: Turkey to join "Coalition of Willing" meeting in Paris

EU Enlargement Commissioner Marta Cos will visit Turkey to ease tensions.

She said: "Peace in Ukraine will change the realities in Europe, especially in the Black Sea region. Turkey will be a very important partner for us."

According to her, preparing for peace and stability in Europe involves building a strong partnership with Ankara.

Importance of Turkey

The publication writes that Turkey is a military heavyweight and has the second largest armed forces in NATO, occupying a crucial strategic position in the Mediterranean and the Middle East.

Ankara's control of the Bosphorus gives it enormous influence over regional security, and it played a key role in brokering the Black Sea agreement in July 2022, which ensured safe passage for ships carrying Ukrainian grain.

Turkey has also stated its readiness to send peacekeeping troops to Ukraine if a deal with Russia is reached, and that it will play a leading role in Black Sea security.