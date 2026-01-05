Turkey to join "Coalition of Willing" meeting in Paris

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will participate in the meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" countries, which will take place in Paris on 6 January.

This was reported by Anadolu, according to Censor.NET.

What is known?

According to the publication, the minister will voice the position of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in particular that Turkey supports a diplomatic settlement of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Fidan will also remind that in 2025, three rounds of negotiations between the parties took place in Istanbul, and that these negotiations led to concrete results on humanitarian issues, in particular regarding the exchange of prisoners.

Fidan is also expected to confirm Turkey's readiness to hold direct talks between the parties in the future and to state that Ankara supports stability in the Black Sea.

What is the "Coalition of the Willing"?

The "Coalition of the Willing" is a term used to describe European countries that support Ukraine in its war against Russia, which invaded the country in 2022. In addition to more than 30 countries, the Czech Republic is also part of this initiative, which actively participated in joint negotiations between these states under the government of former Prime Minister Petr Fiala.

At the end of December, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that a meeting of the leaders of the "Coalition of the Willing" countries would take place on 6th January 2026 in France.