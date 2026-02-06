Announcement of EU’s 20th sanctions package against Russia delayed amid talks on "shadow fleet" – media

The European Commission planned to present the EU’s 20th sanctions package against Russia this week, but the drafting process has been delayed due to discussions over restrictions on Russian oil shipments.

Several EU member state diplomats in Brussels told European Pravda, Censor.NET reports.

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According to the outlet’s sources, the European Commission’s proposed full ban on providing maritime services in the EU to tankers carrying Russian oil became the subject of lengthy discussions and delayed finalizing the sanctions package.

Diplomats note that a key factor is the need to coordinate this initiative with the G7 countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom. Their participation would make the restrictions far more painful for the Russian economy.

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At the same time, a number of EU maritime states have voiced reservations, as their budgets largely depend on revenue from port infrastructure.

According to sources, talks with the G7 countries on maritime sanctions have been ongoing throughout this week. The 20th sanctions package is expected to be announced on Friday, February 6, or on Monday, February 9.

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