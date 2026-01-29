EU aims to approve 20th sanctions package against Russia on February 24 – Kallas

The European Union is preparing to adopt a new package of restrictive measures against the Russian Federation.

This was stated by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas after a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels on January 29, Censor.NET reports. According to her, the 20th sanctions package is planned to be approved on February 24. The EU is using this date as a benchmark for its further sanctions policy.

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EU plans for a new sanctions package

Kaja Kallas said EU member states had submitted various proposals for the upcoming package. Among them, restrictions in the area of maritime services are being discussed.

Energy sanctions and trade in mineral fertilizers also remain on the agenda. Discussions are continuing at the working level.

The EU’s top diplomat noted: "As for the 20th sanctions package, we aim to come out with it on February 24."

Read more: New EU sanctions package should block Russia’s "shadow fleet," – Barrot

Aligning positions among EU states

At the same time, Kallas acknowledged that there is still no full agreement among member states. Consensus on the content of the package has not yet been reached.

According to her, if an agreement existed, it would have already been announced publicly. Talks among countries are ongoing.

The European Commission is expected to present an official sanctions proposal in the near future. France is insisting on tough restrictions against Russia’s shadow fleet.

Also in February, a group of European commissioners plans to arrive in Kyiv. The visit will be timed to the anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Earlier, we reported that the Council of the EU imposed sanctions on six Russian propagandists, including Andreeva and Polunin.

Read more: Russia-Ukraine deal close on everything except the issues that really matter - Politico