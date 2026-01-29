New EU sanctions package should block Russia’s "shadow fleet," – Barrot

The new, 20th European Union sanctions package against Russia should target blocking Russia’s so-called "shadow fleet," which allows Moscow to earn revenue from oil exports.

Censor.NET reports this, citing a statement by French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Barrot noted that Russia is showing no willingness for peace, as evidenced by its ongoing strikes on Ukraine’s civilian and energy infrastructure.

He said this is why the European Union is working to ensure the 20th sanctions package is no less strong than the previous restrictive measures.

Read more: While war is ongoing, there is probably no reason to ease sanctions against Russia, - Czech Foreign Minister Macinka

"We are continuing our work to ensure that the 20th sanctions package against Russia is as strong as the 18th and 19th," the French minister stressed.

Barrot emphasized that the new sanctions should block the operations of Russia’s "shadow fleet." He recalled that France had already begun countering such schemes by detaining a Russian tanker in the Mediterranean Sea.

Read more: Russia-Ukraine deal close on everything except the issues that really matter - Politico

The minister also said that the situation in Ukraine will be one of the key topics at a meeting of the Council of the EU. He said Russia’s actions are aimed at provoking a large-scale humanitarian crisis, which the EU does not intend to allow.

20th EU sanctions package against Russia

Earlier, the media reported that the EU plans to adopt the 20th sanctions package against Russia by February 24.

The European Commission may publish a proposal on the EU’s 20th sanctions package against Russia next week.

Read more: What Russia is doing is far beyond war. It is state terror, - European Commissioner Kos