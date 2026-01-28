New EU sanctions against Russia may be announced next week

The European Commission may announce a proposal for a 20th package of EU sanctions against Russia next week.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the article "European Truth".

Journalists in Brussels spoke with EU diplomats. According to their information, the package of restrictive measures is planned to be approved before the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Strategic objectives of the 20th package of sanctions

According to sources in Brussels, the European Commission may announce a 20th package of restrictive measures in early February.

"Next week, the European Commission may make public its proposal on the content of the 20th package of sanctions against Russia," sources told a journalist from European Truth.

This package is largely aimed at combating the Russian Federation's shadow fleet, which helps circumvent existing restrictions.

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Main possible restrictions

Among the initiatives that may be included in the package is a complete ban on the provision of services in EU ports and territorial waters to any vessels transporting Russian energy resources.

It is also proposed to tighten restrictions on exports to Russia of mineral fertilizers, an important Russian export commodity, and to ban the supply of dual-use goods.

These new sanctions are intended to supplement the already adopted 19th package of restrictions, which, in particular, introduced a mechanism to restrict the movement of Russian diplomats.

The final approval of the 20th package is expected to take place closer to February 24, the anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.