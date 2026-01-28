Frederiksen: World order that has prevailed until now is over. There is no point in hoping for its restoration
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has stated that the world order as we know it has come to an end. In her opinion, there is no point in hoping for its restoration.
Frederiksen said this during a speech on Wednesday to students at Sciences Po University in Paris, according to The Guardian, as reported by Censor.NET.
The collapse of the current world order
"The world order as we know it is over, and I don't think it will return," says the head of the Danish government.
Russia does not want peace with Europe
Frederiksen also stated that "Russia does not want peace with Europe," calling on the EU and the United States to "stick together."
Commenting on recent tensions with the US over Greenland, the Danish prime minister noted that both sides share concerns about security in the Arctic and "will try to find a way to reach an understanding with the US."
US plans for Greenland
- Recall that in early January, Trump said that Denmark should give up Greenland to protect the "free world."
- Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen cannot imagine and does not believe that the US will use military or economic force to control Greenland.
- Danish Foreign Minister Rasmussen said, however, that Greenland could become independent if its inhabitants wanted it to, but it would not become a US state.
- CNN writes that Danish officials fear that US President Donald Trump is much more serious about acquiring Greenland than he was during his first term.
- Earlier, Greenland's Prime Minister Morten Aage Høgh stated that the island does not want to be American or Danish, but seeks independence, noting that this is nothing new.
- On March 5, Trump said that the US was "ready to accept Greenland into its ranks" if the people were "in favor": "We will get it one way or another."
- In November, the Greenlandic parliament passed a law restricting foreigners' right to purchase real estate on the island. This happened amid growing interest from the US in acquiring real estate in Greenland.
- On January 21, Donald Trump announced that he had developed a framework agreement on Greenland together with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. The American leader noted that, based on these agreements, he would not impose tariffs that were to take effect on February 1.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password