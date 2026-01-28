Frederiksen: World order that has prevailed until now is over. There is no point in hoping for its restoration

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has stated that the world order as we know it has come to an end. In her opinion, there is no point in hoping for its restoration.

Frederiksen said this during a speech on Wednesday to students at Sciences Po University in Paris, according to The Guardian, as reported by Censor.NET.

The collapse of the current world order

"The world order as we know it is over, and I don't think it will return," says the head of the Danish government.

Russia does not want peace with Europe

Frederiksen also stated that "Russia does not want peace with Europe," calling on the EU and the United States to "stick together."

Commenting on recent tensions with the US over Greenland, the Danish prime minister noted that both sides share concerns about security in the Arctic and "will try to find a way to reach an understanding with the US."

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US plans for Greenland