What Russia is doing is far beyond war. It is state terror, - European Commissioner Kos

The EU has stated that Russia is committing state terrorism against Ukraine by attacking its civilian infrastructure.

This was stated by European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos, according to Censor.NET, citing The Guardian.

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What is known?

"The news we are getting from Ukraine nearly every morning are horrific. What Russia is doing. There is a state terror. It’s far beyond the war [as] they are bombing people while they are at home, freezing to death, [and] bombing passenger trains …" she stressed.

Kos stated the ministers would "discuss with the member states what we can do more for this energy situation in Ukraine."

Read more: Estonia proposes to ban entry to Schengen for all Russians who fought in Ukraine - Tsakhkna

What preceded it?

Earlier, Kos stated that Ukraine's accession to the EU in 2027 is the desire not only of Zelenskyy, but also of other member states.

It is known that the commissioners will arrive in Kyiv on the anniversary of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation.

Read more: While war is ongoing, there is probably no reason to ease sanctions against Russia, - Czech Foreign Minister Macinka