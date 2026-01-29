While war is ongoing, there is probably no reason to ease sanctions against Russia, - Czech Foreign Minister Macinka
Czech Foreign Minister Petr Macháček believes that while the war against Ukraine continues, sanctions against Russia should not be eased.
This was reported by Censor.NET with a link to Novinky.
Details
"I think that as long as the war continues, as long as Russia attacks Ukraine, there is probably no reason to weaken sanctions," the Czech minister said.
According to Matsinka, this is one form of pressure on Russia.
What preceded it?
- Earlier, French President Macron said that the country would increase pressure on Russia and is working on new sanctions.
- The European Commission may announce a proposal next week for a 20th package of EU sanctions against Russia.
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