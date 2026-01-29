Russia is not serious about negotiations, as evidenced by composition of delegation in UAE, - Kallas

EU High Representative Kaja Kallas said that Russia is only pretending to conduct peace talks.

This was reported by Censor.NET with a link to the EP.

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What is known?

According to her, Russia is sending military personnel to peace talks with Ukraine without a mandate to agree on decisions, which indicates its unwillingness to establish peace.

"If we look at these negotiations (in the UAE. - Ed.), Russia is represented by military personnel who have no mandate to agree on peace as such. So, it is obvious that the Russians are not serious about this," Kallas believes.

Read more: Russia will not publicly discuss documents on settling war in Ukraine – Kremlin

The diplomat noted that the Russians are simultaneously "bombing Ukrainians, trying to bombard and freeze them into submission."

"That is why we are also discussing the energy support we can provide them, because winter is very harsh and Ukrainians are really suffering. A humanitarian disaster is looming," she added.

Kallas reiterated that Russia is only pretending to conduct peace talks.

Read more: Ukraine and Russia held bilateral meetings during negotiations in Abu Dhabi, - Sybiha

Peace talks in the UAE

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine, the US, and Russia would hold trilateral talks in the UAE.

Russian dictator Yuri Ushakov's assistant confirmed the Russian delegation's participation in a trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi (UAE) on Friday, January 23.

Zelenskyy approved the composition of the Ukrainian delegation.

According to Zelensky, the Donbas issue will be key at the meeting in Abu Dhabi.

According to media reports, no compromise was reached in the negotiations in Abu Dhabi. The US and Russia are putting pressure on Ukraine.

On Saturday, January 24, the second round of negotiations between representatives of Ukraine, the US, and Russia took place in Abu Dhabi.

The next round of negotiations is scheduled for February 1 in Abu Dhabi (UAE).

Read more: Next Ukraine–US–Russia trilateral meeting is set for February 1 – Zelenskyy