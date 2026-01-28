Russia will not publicly discuss documents on settling war in Ukraine – Kremlin
Russia is not commenting on the list of documents being discussed as part of peace talks to end the war against Ukraine. Moscow believes this process should take place behind closed doors.
As reported by Censor.NET, the Russian news agency Interfax quoted a statement by Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov.
Discussion of peace agreement documents
"We are not discussing any list of documents, because we believe all of this must be done discreetly, in a closed format," the Kremlin said when asked to comment on reports that the United States is seeking to sign two peace plans to end the Russia-Ukraine war.
According to Peskov, public discussion of alleged details only harms the talks, which are already difficult.
Asked about the next round of talks, he confirmed they are being prepared for February 1.
Trilateral peace talks in the UAE
- Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine, the United States and Russia are to hold trilateral talks in the UAE.
- Yuri Ushakov, an aide to the Russian dictator, confirmed the participation of the Russian delegation in a trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi (UAE) on Friday, January 23.
- Zelenskyy approved the composition of the Ukrainian delegation.
- According to Zelenskyy, the issue of Donbas will be key at the meeting in Abu Dhabi.
- According to media reports, no compromise was reached at the talks in Abu Dhabi. The US and Russia are putting pressure on Ukraine.
- On Saturday, 24 January, the second round of negotiations between representatives of Ukraine, the US and Russia took place in Abu Dhabi.
- The next round of negotiations is scheduled for 1 February in Abu Dhabi (UAE).
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password