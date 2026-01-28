Russia will not publicly discuss documents on settling war in Ukraine – Kremlin

Russia is not commenting on the list of documents being discussed as part of peace talks to end the war against Ukraine. Moscow believes this process should take place behind closed doors.

As reported by Censor.NET, the Russian news agency Interfax quoted a statement by Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

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Discussion of peace agreement documents

"We are not discussing any list of documents, because we believe all of this must be done discreetly, in a closed format," the Kremlin said when asked to comment on reports that the United States is seeking to sign two peace plans to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

According to Peskov, public discussion of alleged details only harms the talks, which are already difficult.

Asked about the next round of talks, he confirmed they are being prepared for February 1.

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