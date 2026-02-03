Ukraine received 90% of its air defence missiles through PURL mechanism, - Rutte

Through the PURL mechanism, Ukraine received 90% of its air defence missiles.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this was stated by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte during his speech in Kyiv at the opening of the 15th session of the Verkhovna Rada.

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"Millions of euros are coming in from allies and partners through the PURL mechanism. Since last summer, we have provided 75% of all missiles that have arrived in Ukraine, which are going to the front, and 90% of those that are defending the airspace. We understand that there is still a need for rapid delivery. We are aware of this and are constantly working to ensure that this is delivered both through the PURL mechanism and through other means," said the Alliance Secretary General.

Watch more: NATO Secretary General Rutte spoke in Verkhovna Rada. VIDEO

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