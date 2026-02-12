Ukraine will improve effectiveness of its air defence by adopting new decisions, - Syrskyi

Ukraine will improve the effectiveness of its air defence. The command will make the necessary decisions.

This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

According to Syrskyi, the stability of the air defence depends, in particular, on the regular supply of weapons, technology, effective personnel and management decisions, the ability to quickly adapt to new challenges, and the rejection of outdated bureaucratic practices.

See more: Russian army losses in January exceeded reinforcements by 9,000 – Syrskyi. PHOTOS

"Over the past two years, the effectiveness of air defence has remained at around 74%. We are trying to increase this percentage through innovation. Every day, the enemy uses between 100 and 200 Shahed-type strike UAVs and periodically carries out massive missile and air strikes," he said.

The chief noted that in difficult weather conditions, anti-aircraft missile forces, which are all-weather, remain the main and most effective means. In favourable weather conditions, aircraft, helicopters and interceptor drones are actively used.

"This allows us to destroy 70 per cent, and sometimes more, of all air attack assets," he added.

Read more: Russian forces launched 24 "Iskander" missiles and over 200 UAVs: air defence forces neutralised 213 targets. INFOGRAPHICS

Effectiveness of air defence

According to Syrskyi, a series of organisational measures are currently underway:

there are plans to redistribute functions between anti-aircraft missile forces and a new branch of the armed forces, which will be responsible for protecting important facilities;

the number and quality of interceptor drones is being increased;

active cooperation with partners is underway to resolve the problem of a shortage of missiles for anti-aircraft missile systems and fighter aircraft.

Watch more: Ukrainian F-16 shot down Russian "Shahed" with "Vulcan" cannon. VIDEO