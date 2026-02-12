Russian forces launched 24 "Iskander" missiles and over 200 UAVs: air defence forces neutralised 213 targets

On the night of 12 February, Russia launched more than 20 missiles, most of which were ballistic, and more than 200 UAVs at Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

The occupiers attacked with 24 Iskander-M/S-300 ballistic missiles from the Bryansk, Voronezh, and Rostov regions of the Russian Federation, the TOT Crimea, and an Kh-59/69 guided air missile from the airspace of the TOT Donetsk region.

They also used 219 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas and other types of strike UAVs from the directions of Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Shatalovo in the Russian Federation, and Hvardiiske in the TOT of the AR of Crimea.

About 150 of them were "shahed" drones.

The main targets of the attack were Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipro, and Odesa.

Read more: Shmyhal: Ministries and Kyiv authorities tasked with protecting energy facilities

How did the air defence system perform?

As of 09:00 a.m., air defence forces shot down/suppressed 213 air targets:

15 Iskander-M/S-300 ballistic missiles;

1 Kh-59/69 guided air missile;

197 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and other types of drones.

Nine missiles and 19 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 13 locations, and downed (debris) falling on 14 locations.

The enemy attack is currently ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

Read more: I ordered specific decisions to be worked out to strengthen protection of infrastructure facilities, Zelenskyy says