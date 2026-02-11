Shmyhal: Ministries and Kyiv authorities tasked with protecting energy facilities

Ministries, Kyiv city authorities and energy companies have been tasked with protecting the capital's energy facilities.

This was announced by Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal following a meeting of the Emergency Response Headquarters, which was held jointly with the military, according to Censor.NET.

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According to Shmyhal, the meeting identified and prioritised infrastructure facilities that require additional protection, and discussed strengthening the capital's air defence.

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Strengthening infrastructure facilities

Prior to this, during a meeting, President Zelenskyy instructed officials to develop measures to strengthen the protection of infrastructure facilities in Ukraine.

According to the head of state, virtually all communities along the border with Russia and in frontline regions are reporting constant Russian attacks.

"In Kherson alone, there were 470 strike drones over the past day, and although most of them were successfully suppressed, there were still some hits.

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Kyiv residents urged to check drinking and technical water stockpiles

Meanwhile, the Kyiv City State Administration called on residents of the capital to check their drinking and technical water reserves.

City authorities have noted that the capital is experiencing one of its most difficult heating periods. Utility services and energy companies are working around the clock. At the same time, low temperatures persist. This increases the risk of new enemy attacks on infrastructure.

"Kyiv is resisting the enemy during one of the most difficult heating periods. Utility services and energy companies are working around the clock. As long as the air temperature remains low, there is a risk of new enemy attacks," the administration emphasized.

Earlier, the mayor of the capital, Vitali Klitschko, stated that it is impossible to completely replace Kyiv's heating system with cogeneration plants.

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