Kyiv residents urged to check drinking and technical water stockpiles

The Kyiv City State Administration has called on residents of the capital to check their drinking and technical water supplies.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated in an official announcement by the Kyiv City State Administration.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Russia continues shelling Ukrainian energy infrastructure

City authorities have noted that the capital is experiencing one of its most difficult heating periods. Utility services and energy companies are working around the clock. At the same time, low temperatures persist. This increases the risk of new enemy attacks on infrastructure.

"Kyiv is resisting the enemy during one of the most difficult heating periods. Utility services and energy companies are working around the clock. As long as the air temperature remains low, there is a risk of new enemy attacks," the administration emphasized.

The recommended daily allowance is 3 liters of drinking water. For hygiene and cooking, it is recommended to have 10-12 liters of technical water.

The city authorities are asking citizens to take care of their reserves in advance. This will help avoid difficulties in case of water supply interruptions.

Read more: There are new power outages in 3 regions, situation is difficult in Kyiv and Odesa regions, - Ministry of Energy

Energy Security Service

Meanwhile, the Kyiv City Council plans to reorganize one of the municipal enterprises and approve the charter of the municipal non-profit enterprise "Energy Security Service."

According to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, this does not involve the creation of a new structure and no additional funds will be spent on it.

According to Klitschko, the sole responsible operator will perform the following functions:

forming and maintaining a mobile fund of autonomous power sources;

ensuring their accounting, preservation, and readiness for operation;

rapid deployment of generators at facilities left without power supply;

acting in the interests of city residents, not for profit.

We would like to remind you that nuclear power plants in government-controlled territory have still not resumed full operation after Russia's massive attack on the energy sector on February 7.

Нагадаємо, nuclear power plants на підконтрольній уряду території все ще have still not resumed full operation після масованого удару РФ по енергетиці 7 лютого.

Read more: I ordered specific decisions to be worked out to strengthen protection of infrastructure facilities, Zelenskyy says