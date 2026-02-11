I ordered specific decisions to be worked out to strengthen protection of infrastructure facilities, Zelenskyy says

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during a meeting, instructed officials to work out decisions to strengthen the protection of infrastructure facilities against Russian strikes.

The head of state said this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Strikes

According to Zelenskyy, virtually all communities along the border with Russia and in frontline regions report constant Russian strikes.

"In Kherson alone, and counting only attack drones, there were 470 over the past day, and although most of them were jammed, there were still hits.

The consequences of one of the strikes in the Kharkiv region, in Bohodukhiv, were severe. There was a direct hit by a Russian drone on a residential building, and children were killed: two boys, both just two years old, and a girl who was only one. The children’s father was also killed. My condolences. The children’s mother is in the hospital and is receiving assistance," he said.

Read more: Peskov commented on media reports about Zelenskyy’s plans for elections: "It is too early to talk about this."

Gas supplies are being restored in the Donetsk region as well, also after a Russian strike.

"There were strikes on infrastructure in the Dnipropetrovsk region, in the Synelnykove district. Some customers in Zaporizhzhia are currently without electricity after a strike by Shahed drones. Restoration work is ongoing," the head of state added.

Zelenskyy stressed that as long as Russia continues to kill people and destroy infrastructure, society will not have sufficient trust even in active diplomacy, and it is important for all partners in Europe and America to understand this.

Read more: No elections or referendum in May, no preparations underway – Honcharenko

Air defense

"I instructed the Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, together with the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Energy, and designated community leaders, to work out the specific decisions we discussed to strengthen the protection of infrastructure facilities. The details cannot be made public right now, but there are systemic steps that must be taken. I expect a report on implementation," the president said.

The head of state also instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to ensure the full implementation of the heat packages program in the Poltava region.

Read more: Russia does not plan to stop, it is preparing to fight further, - Zelenskyy

Background

As a reminder, earlier the president criticized the work of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in combating Russian "Shaheds" amid massive attacks. There have been hits by enemy drones on the energy sector.

Zelenskyy announced new personnel changes in the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, specifically in units responsible for countering Russian "Shaheds."

Read more: Zelenskyy signs decree allowing men aged 60+ to serve under contract in AFU