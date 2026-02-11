Russia does not plan to stop, it is preparing to fight further, - Zelenskyy
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia plans to continue fighting, so pressure on it should be increased.
The head of state announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.
Strikes by the Russian Federation
Zelensky spoke about the strike on a private house in the Kharkiv region, which killed three children and their father. The pregnant mother was hospitalized.
This morning, a drone attacked a city hospital in Zaporizhzhia. Last night, six people, including children, were injured in a drone attack in the Sumy region. Unfortunately, one person died. In the early morning, there was also an attack on a railway depot in Konotop, damaging a fire train.
They also struck the Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Poltava regions. In total, 129 strike drones were launched across Ukraine in the evening, a significant portion of which were "suicide drones," according to the report.
Pressure on Russia
The president stressed that every such Russian strike undermines confidence in all diplomatic efforts to end this war and proves again and again that tough pressure on Russia and clear security guarantees for Ukraine are the real key to ending the killings.
"As long as there is insufficient pressure on the aggressor and as long as security for us, for Ukraine, is not guaranteed, nothing else will work. The Russian army is not preparing to stop—they are preparing to continue fighting.
In reality, only our strength can protect life, which means that we must continue to support and strengthen Ukraine. Air defense for our state, packages to support our resilience, and Russia's responsibility for its actions are essential prerequisites for protecting life. There must be security in order for there to be peace. Thank you to everyone who is acting in this way and really helping Ukraine," he concluded.
What preceded it?
- Earlier, Censor NET reported on a Russian strike on Bohodukhiv in the Kharkiv region: three young children and an adult man were killed.
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