Zelenskyy awards another 626 Ukrainian defenders, 293 posthumously
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has awarded state honors to another 626 Ukrainian defenders, including 293 posthumously.
The relevant presidential decrees No. 106/2026 and No. 107/2026 dated February 10, 2026, were published on the website of the Office of the President, Censor.NET reports.
Awarding the soldiers
The documents say the awards were granted "for personal courage shown in defending Ukraine’s state sovereignty and territorial integrity, and for selfless performance of military duty."
The defenders received the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytsky, Danylo Halytsky, "For Courage," as well as the medals "For Military Service to Ukraine," "Defender of the Fatherland," and "For Saved Life."
Other distinctions
- Previously, Zelenskyy awarded the honorary distinction "For Courage and Bravery" to the Dmytro Maiboroda 456th Transport Aviation Brigade.
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