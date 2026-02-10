Zelenskyy awards another 626 Ukrainian defenders, 293 posthumously

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has awarded state honors to another 626 Ukrainian defenders, including 293 posthumously.

The relevant presidential decrees No. 106/2026 and No. 107/2026 dated February 10, 2026, were published on the website of the Office of the President, Censor.NET reports.

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Awarding the soldiers

The documents say the awards were granted "for personal courage shown in defending Ukraine’s state sovereignty and territorial integrity, and for selfless performance of military duty."

The defenders received the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytsky, Danylo Halytsky, "For Courage," as well as the medals "For Military Service to Ukraine," "Defender of the Fatherland," and "For Saved Life."

See more: Zelenskyy visits command post of National Guard’s Rubizh Brigade in Dobropillia direction. PHOTOS

Other distinctions

Previously, Zelenskyy awarded the honorary distinction "For Courage and Bravery" to the Dmytro Maiboroda 456th Transport Aviation Brigade.

Read more: TDF Soldiers Aliksieienko and Tishaev, holding their positions on front line for 165 consecutive days, have been honoured with "Cross of Military Merit"