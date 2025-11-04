Zelenskyy visits command post of National Guard’s Rubizh Brigade in Dobropillia direction. PHOTOS

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with soldiers from the 4th Brigade of the National Guard's Rubizh Special Operations Forces, who, together with neighbouring units, are defending the Dobropillia area. The soldiers were awarded state honours.

He announced this on social media, according to Censor.NET.

Report on the situation

The head of state heard a report from the acting commander of the brigade, Lieutenant Colonel Mykyta Plihun, on the situation in the Dobropillia direction.

"We discussed in detail the brigade’s needs with the military — the production and centralized supply of drones, including ground robotic platforms, heavy bombers, and others, as well as the manufacturing of standard munitions for them," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: Ukraine is already using its "Flamingo" and "Ruta" missiles. Mass production expected by year-end – Zelenskyy

Awarding of military personnel

Zelenskyy thanked the soldiers for their service and defense of Ukraine and presented them with state awards.

"I thank each of you for your service and for defending our country. Take care of yourselves and your comrades — that’s the most important thing. We believe in our defenders," he added.

Read more: Ukraine ready to export unmanned surface vehicles and selected artillery systems – Zelenskyy

















