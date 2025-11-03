TDF Soldiers Aliksieienko and Tishaev, holding their positions on front line for 165 consecutive days, have been honoured with "Cross of Military Merit"

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed decrees awarding the "Cross of Military Merit" to TDF soldiers Oleksandr Aliksieienko and Oleksandr Tishaiev, who have been holding their positions on the front line for 165 consecutive days.

Oleksandr Tishaiev

Since last summer, rifle platoon commander Tishaev has been in the combat zone in the Zaporizhzhia direction. Since then, he has led the destruction of the enemy and has been holding his positions, fighting alongside his comrades against significantly larger enemy forces. In addition, Oleksandr Tishaev has destroyed enemy drones and saved the lives of personnel.

Oleksandr Aliksieienko

Since September last year, the grenade launcher operator had been in the combat zone in the Zaporizhzhia direction. He repeatedly repelled enemy drone attacks using electronic warfare equipment and small arms. He was evacuating his comrades from a dugout where the occupiers had directed gas munitions using FPV drones. He was holding important positions under heavy artillery fire and drone attacks.

Holding the position for 165 days

From May to October 2025, soldiers have been holding their positions on the outskirts of the settlements of Verbove, Mala Tokmachka, and Orikhiv in the Zaporizhzhia region.

"They reported on reconnaissance of the front line, drone flights, observed enemy assault groups, carried out pre-emptive fire, and reported on the movements and locations of the occupiers.

In difficult conditions, under constant mortar fire and drone attacks, Oleksandr Tishaiev ensured the smooth functioning of the position and maintained the morale of Oleksandr Aliksieienko, who had been wounded in one of the combat clashes. There were more than 30 attempts to withdraw and replace the crew at this position, but it was not possible to do so safely.

The last combat engagement with the occupiers took place on 20 October, when the enemy stormed the defensive line with 22 armoured vehicles and troops. Ukrainian soldiers eliminated three Russians who were trying to break into their position after destroying a Russian MT-LB," the report said.

On 28 October, Tishaev and Aliksieienko were withdrawn from their position thanks to favourable weather conditions.

Despite his injuries, Aliksieienko was able to walk about 12 km to the evacuation point with the help of his comrade. The defenders are currently undergoing treatment in hospital.

What preceded it?

The 138th Separate Battalion of the TDF reported that soldiers Oleksandr Tishaiev and Oleksandr Aliksieienko had been holding their positions on the front line for 165 consecutive days.

They also conducted reconnaissance, observed the enemy, fortified their positions, and installed engineering barriers.

Throughout this time, the soldiers were under constant attack from drones and artillery fire by Russian troops.

