AFU soldiers Oleksandr Tishaiev and Oleksandr Aliksiienko held frontline positions for 165 days straight. PHOTOS

Soldiers of the Territorial Defence Forces – Oleksandr Tishaiev and Oleksandr Aliksieienko – held their positions on the front line for 165 consecutive days. The soldiers were awarded state honours.

The feat of soldiers under constant shelling

It is reported that the two defenders continuously held the line of contact, conducted reconnaissance, monitored the enemy, reinforced their positions, and set up engineering barriers.

Throughout this time, the soldiers came under constant drone attacks and artillery shelling by Russian forces.

Awarding of Troops of the Territorial Defence Forces

Despite exhaustion and danger, Tishaev and Aliksieienko continued to carry out combat missions and did not lose control of the designated lines.

The Ukrainian defenders were awarded medals from the President of Ukraine and the Ministry of Defence for their endurance and resilience. They were also nominated for state awards.

After a long stay on the front line, both defenders are currently undergoing treatment.

