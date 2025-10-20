Position "Batia." 42 days surrounded - Liubomyr Mikal, 103rd Separate TDF Brigade. VIDEO

In a basement, surrounded by the enemy, with two fallen comrades. Under such conditions, "Batia’s" group held their ground for 42 days and killed more than 30 Russian soldiers.

According to Censor.NET, citing the Butsusov Plus channel, serviceman of the 103rd Separate Territorial Defense Brigade Liubomyr Mikalo, call sign "Batia," has been in the army since the first days of Russia’s full-scale invasion. He fought in Donetsk, Luhansk, Kharkiv, and Sumy regions, spending a year and a half on the front lines, side by side with his son in the same dugout.

In late May 2025, Batia’s group was ordered to advance toward the village of Oleksiivka in the Sumy region. As it later turned out, their position was surrounded by Russian forces. The soldiers fortified themselves in a basement and hunted the enemy for 42 days. They also suffered losses of their own. The command has prepared the paperwork to nominate the fighters for the title of Hero of Ukraine.

