Hero of Ukraine, Donbas battalion commander Mykola Shevchuk: "We have many people who influenced course of war through their actions and innovations". VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelensky presented the Gold Star of the Hero of Ukraine to Mykola "Skif" Shevchuk, commander of the Donbas special-purpose battalion.

According to Censor.NET, the unit's website published a video in which Shevchuk talks about his fighters and the battalion’s combat work.

"We have many people who have influenced the course of this war through their actions and by introducing new approaches to how the war is waged. We use a lot of new methods. First and foremost, it’s about people — appointing leaders, both in the headquarters and at the company level, many of whom come from the infantry and have been on the front lines since the start of the full-scale invasion. They know every nuance and every problem of modern warfare. That means there is nothing anyone needs to be taught; each commander at their level has gone through everything from A to Z. I believe this is what creates the kind of brotherhood where following an order is not driven by fear but by the conviction not to let your comrades or commanders down. I think that is the foundation of the military brotherhood that exists in the Donbas battalion," Shevchuk says.

