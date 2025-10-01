Air Force tactical aviation commander Oleksandr Dovhach awarded Hero of Ukraine

By Presidential Decree No. 707/2025, Colonel Oleksandr Dovhach was awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine with the Order of the Gold Star.

The press service of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this, Censor.NET reports.

Colonel Oleksandr Dovhach is the commander of the 39th Tactical Aviation Brigade.

According to the Air Force, since the first days of the full-scale invasion, the brigade under his command has been delivering accurate and devastating strikes against the enemy.

"He is not just a commander, he leads from the front, takes on the riskiest missions, and inspires his subordinates to act with courage and determination," the command added.

See more: 44 out of 49 enemy drones were neutralized. 5 missiles and UAV hit were registered, - Air Force

As a reminder, on the eve of Ukraine’s Defenders Day, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded several defenders the title of Hero of Ukraine with the Order of the Gold Star.