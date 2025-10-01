44 out of 49 enemy drones were neutralized. 5 missiles and UAV hit were registered, - Air Force

On the night of October 1, 2025, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 49 Shahed and Gerber strike UAVs and other types of drones, an Onyx anti-ship missile (launched from the Crimean peninsula), and four ballistic missiles Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles (launched from the Oryol region, Russian Federation).

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

As noted, the air attack was repelled by aviation, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

How did our air defense system perform?

According to preliminary data, as of 09:30, air defense forces shot down/suppressed 44 enemy Shahed and Gerber UAVs and other types of drones in the north, east, and center of the country.

"Five enemy missiles and UAVs were recorded hitting six locations," added the Air Force.

