Reduction in US troops will not affect European security, - French Defense Ministry

The French Ministry of Defense has stated that NATO's eastern flank will remain stable and secure despite the reduction of US troops in the region.

According to Censor.NET, citing AFP, Paris has assured that the changes will not affect the level of security in Europe.

This statement was made after the US confirmed the reduction of its contingent stationed in Romania.

The French Defense Ministry emphasized that NATO allies are working closely together to ensure the reliability of their collective defense.

"We are working with the US and our partners on the eastern flank to ensure that collective security remains strong. It will remain so," the French Ministry of Defense said.

Paris added that the Alliance continues to adapt its forces to new challenges and remains ready to respond to any threats.

Romanian president comments on US plans to reduce military presence

Meanwhile, Romanian President Nicușor Dan said that the US decision to partially withdraw troops from the country would bring their numbers back to the level they were at before the full-scale war in Ukraine began.

According to him, the presence of US troops in Romania remains stable, and the reduction is offset by the strengthening of European forces and the modernization of equipment.

He also assured that the strategic partnership between Romania and the US remains unchanged. American military bases in the country will continue to operate, and the transfer of equipment will continue.

The US is withdrawing some of its troops from Romania

It was recently announced that the United States will reduce its military contingent in Romania. This was reported by the press service of the country's Ministry of Defense.

Washington has informed Bucharest of a review of the number of US troops stationed on NATO's eastern flank as part of a process to reassess the global posture of the US armed forces.

"Among the brigade units that will cease rotations in Europe are forces assigned to Romania, located at the Mihail Kogălniceanu base," the statement said.

