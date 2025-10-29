Moscow will be razed to ground if Russia launches missile strike on Brussels, - Belgian Defense Minister Franken

Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken is not afraid of a possible Russian attack on Brussels.

He stated this in an interview with De Morgen, as reported by Censor.NET.

Franken commented on Russian threats over talks of supplying Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles.

"Putin said the same thing when Finland and Sweden joined NATO, when we supplied tanks, missiles, F-16s," he said.

According to the minister, Putin understands that if he uses nuclear weapons, Moscow will be "wiped off the map."

When asked if he was afraid that one day Putin would decide to launch a non-nuclear missile at Brussels, the defense minister replied:

No, because then he will strike at the heart of NATO, and we will raze Moscow to the ground.

At the same time, Franken expressed doubt that Putin would dare to launch a missile at Brussels.

The minister is more concerned about possible hybrid actions by the Russian Federation.

"Little green men" in Estonia who incite the Russian-speaking minority against the "Nazi regime." Before you know it, they will annex part of Estonia," Franken added.

Reaction of the Russian Embassy

The Russian Embassy in Belgium responded to the minister's statements, calling his words "provocative" and "irresponsible."

"Franken's adventures, unfortunately, are the embodiment of the militaristic drift that is gaining momentum in the European war party," they added.