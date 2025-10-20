Zelenskyy presents state awards to Border Guard intelligence officers

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated intelligence officers of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine on their professional holiday and presented them with state awards.

As reported by Censor.NET, citing the President’s press service.

"It is an honor for me to award you today, to thank you for your service, for your participation in combat operations, for everything you do to defend Ukraine, our children, our territorial integrity and Ukraine’s sovereignty," the head of state said.

Zelenskyy awarded service members the Gold Star of the Hero of Ukraine, as well as the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytsky of 3rd class and the Order "For Merit" of 2nd–3rd class.

