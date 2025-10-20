ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4938 visitors online
News Honouring Armed Forces of Ukraine with awards
538 9

Zelenskyy presents state awards to Border Guard intelligence officers

Zelenskyy congratulates Border Guard intelligence officers and presents state awards

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated intelligence officers of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine on their professional holiday and presented them with state awards.

As reported by Censor.NET, citing the President’s press service.

"It is an honor for me to award you today, to thank you for your service, for your participation in combat operations, for everything you do to defend Ukraine, our children, our territorial integrity and Ukraine’s sovereignty," the head of state said.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Zelenskyy awarded service members the Gold Star of the Hero of Ukraine, as well as the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytsky of 3rd class and the Order "For Merit" of 2nd–3rd class.

Read more: Family of Colonel Trofimenko of State Border Guard Service has acquired property worth 13 million hryvnias in recent years - media. PHOTO

Author: 

State Border Patrol (1324) Volodymyr Zelenskyy (7616) award (243) border guard (201)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 