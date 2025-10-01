Family of Colonel Trofimenko of State Border Guard Service has acquired property worth 13 million hryvnias in recent years - media. PHOTO

The family of 40-year-old State Border Guard Service colonel Oleh Trofimenko has acquired property worth an estimated UAH 13 million in recent years. However, his declarations do not contain this information, as his official income does not allow him to make such purchases.

November 2019. A user named Oleksandra joins the Telegram chat of residents of the Medovyi residential complex in Kyiv. This is Oleksandra Trofimenko, the wife of Oleh Trofimenko, the head of the 7th Carpathian Border Detachment of the State Border Guard Service. Officially, the couple did not and do not have an apartment in the Medovyi residential complex - at least, Oleh Trofimenko does not mention it in his income tax returns.

According to Trofimenko's declarations, the only connection between the couple and the prestigious Kyiv residential complex is a parking space that Oleksandra Trofimenko purchased there for UAH 480,000. It was this fact that attracted the attention of NGL.media, because it is a bit strange to buy a parking space in a building where you do not live. So we had to study the messages of Trofimenko's wife in the house chat. From her posts, it becomes clear that the couple does own an apartment in the Medovyi residential complex.

For example, in 2021, Oleksandra Trofimenko was worried about a pipe in her apartment and sought advice from her neighbours. "Good afternoon. Could you please tell me (investors who bought apartments on the 25th floor) whether you have encountered such a problem as a stormwater pipe passing through the apartment?" she asked, attaching a photo of the ill-fated pipe.

All apartments on the 25th floor of the Medovyi residential complex are duplexes, according to the developer's sales department, and their price starts at UAH 40 thousand per m². The Trofimenko's chose one of the largest, with an area of 143 m², which means that its cost is currently UAH 5.6 million without renovation.

Interestingly, the real estate register does not list an apartment in the Medovyi residential complex that would belong to Oleksandra or Oleh Trofimenko. There are two options here: either the apartment was purchased in someone else's name or through a contract of sale of property rights. Trofimenko's wife entered into such a contract for a parking space with Kyivmiskbud back in November 2021, but the act of transfer of property rights is dated as late as June 2023. It was from that year that this parking space appeared in the real estate register and in Oleh Trofimenko's declarations.

In any case, both the parking space and the apartment should be declared from the year when the property rights purchase agreement was signed, explains expert Serhiy Mytkalyk, chairman of the board of the Anti-Corruption Headquarters NGO.

In another house chat of the Medovyi residential complex, tellingly titled "Owners", Oleksandra Trofimenko writes about the debt for housing and communal services and directly states that she paid the cost of the apartment without taking out loans.

The information about the debt for housing and communal services is confirmed by data from the court register. Back in 2022, the Solomianskyi District Court of Kyiv ordered Oleksandra Trofimenko to pay more than UAH 16 thousand in arrears. The court ruling in this case states that she is the owner and consumer of the services of an apartment whose number is hidden. The debt collector was the management company LCD Service Centre LLC.

This was three years ago. The apartment in the Medovyi residential complex never appeared in Oleh Trofimenko's declarations.

"Friends" in Novi Bezradychi

In fact, this is not all the property that NGL.media found during this investigation. In 2017-2023, Oleh Trofimenko did not indicate any housing used by his family at all. Only in 2025 did he indicate that the family lived in a service apartment in Lviv.

Colonel Oleh Trofimenko, 40, was born in the Kharkiv region. In 2006, he graduated from the National Academy of the State Border Guard Service in Khmelnytskyi; in 2010, he received a master's degree from the Kyiv National Academy of Internal Affairs. He holds a PhD in Law and has been awarded departmental and state awards.

His career as a border guard began at the Malniv border guard post in the Lviv region. In 2014, Oleh Trofimenko headed the Border Guard Service department at Donetsk Airport and was a combat veteran. For four years, he was in charge of a separate checkpoint "Kyiv", which deals with Kyiv airports. And in November 2023, he became the head of the 7th Carpathian Border Detachment, which protects almost 300 km of border in the Lviv region, including the passage of people, vehicles, cargo, and other property.

His father, 72-year-old Volodymyr Trofimenko, worked in the structures of the Ministry of Internal Affairs - this is stated in the court case on his claim for pension recalculation. And it was he, a retired Interior Ministry employee, who bought almost 13 "hectares" in January 2022 in the village of Novi Bezradychi, near Kyiv. Land in Novi Bezradychi is expensive, and this Kyiv suburb is popular with politicians and businessmen. However, the Interior Ministry pensioner somehow managed to buy 0.13 hectares for a symbolic UAH 57.2 thousand. In 2024, Volodymyr Trofimenko received permission to build a garden house "on his own", the area of which, according to the building plan, was to be more than 200 m².

In fact, there is not just one garden house there, but a whole cottage community called Druzi. And all the construction is behind a solid fence. Today, you can buy a house in the Druzy cottage community for about UAH 6.5 million, according to the sale ads. However, you will still have to invest heavily in repairs. As the realtor explained, the cottages were built by "friends" for themselves, and one simply decided to withdraw from the project, which is why they were put up for sale.

It was almost expected that the owners of the land plots in Druzyi were not random people at all - several co-founders of the Bubibo company. It was in this company that Oleh Trofimenko's wife started working last year.

The income of Volodymyr Trofimenko and his 67-year-old wife, Oleh Trofimenko's mother, over the past ten years does not allow them to afford such a house. They do not have any business, except for his mother, who was a private entrepreneur in 2001-2008 with the main KVED "retail trade". In 2024, Halyna Trofymenko sold a house with a plot in the village of Blyzniuky in the south of the Kharkiv region, but the contractual value of the sale was only UAH 49 thousand. Perhaps this price is because Blyzniuky is located in the vicinity of the war zone, 50 km from Pokrovsk, which the Russians are trying to capture.

Border guard's vehicle fleet

Initially, the head of the border guard detachment, Oleh Trofimenko, according to his declarations, drove an old 2012 Volkswagen Polo owned by Halyna Trofimenko. In 2018, his wife started using a two-year-old Toyota Camry, which was already registered to her mother, Czeslawa Lopata.

The Trofimenko's income, according to the register of declarations, began to grow in 2021. The following year, they got a new Toyota Highlander. And this year, the boss's wife became the owner of a new Skoda Superb. Halyna Trofimenko also has two cars registered in her name - a 2020 Skoda Octavia and a 2023 Toyota Camry.

According to a minimum estimate, the value of all the Trofimenko's cars now exceeds UAH 4 million.

Despite such a large family car fleet, it turned out that Oleksandra Trofimenko used another car - an Audi E-Tron S worth more than $60,000. Officially, this car belongs to Oleksandr Persunov, who owns a property in the suburbs of Kyiv together with Czeslawa Lopata, Oleh Trofimenko's mother-in-law. NGL.media tried to talk to him, but Persunov, as soon as he heard the question about the Audi E-Tron S and Oleksandra Trofimenko, said "no comment" and hung up.

For several weeks, NGL.media journalists tried to get at least some explanations from Oleh Trofimenko himself. However, he sent only a laconic written comment, the essence of which is that he declared everything he had to declare, and he would not disclose information about his parents or mother-in-law, because it "may violate their rights to privacy".