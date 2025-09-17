Penthouse of deputy head of National Police in Kyiv, Poliienko, registered to his mother-in-law: His father-in-law says that developer has not been demanding money for property for four years. VIDEO

The case of the elite real estate registered to the mother-in-law of Taras Poliienko, Deputy Head of the National Police of Kyiv, is being considered by the High Anti-Corruption Court. The family has already sold the scandalous penthouse for two and a half times the original price.

"They didn't call us, and we didn't bother," is how the father-in-law of the deputy head of the Kyiv police explains in court how the family managed to avoid paying the developer for 4 years for the penthouse they had purchased and where the police officer and his family later moved in.

The case of possible confiscation of the property is currently being considered by the High Anti-Corruption Court. This process was initiated by SAPO prosecutors after "Schemes" journalists reported that Taras Poliienko, Deputy Head of the Main Department of the National Police of Kyiv, lives with his wife and children in a 220-square-metre two-storey apartment. This penthouse was registered in the name of his mother-in-law, who officially had earned 100 hryvnias during her lifetime. Law enforcement officers also want to confiscate the profit from the sale of this property by the police officer's relatives - it happened a month and a half after the "Schemes" investigation was released. They sold it in a matter of days, two and a half times more expensive than the original cost.

During the court hearings, which are regularly attended by journalists, Poliienko's father-in-law and mother-in-law, Valentyna and Anatolii Tkachenko, told how they managed to buy the property.

Back in 2020, the father-in-law recalled, it was the only apartment that the developer allegedly could not sell for 7 years because it was on the top floor in the "wind zone".

"The police officer's relatives argue in court that they had the money to buy the dream apartment. In addition to the fact that, according to them, the family successfully sold flowers, they also resold minibuses. This activity, they claim, allowed them to accumulate at least $200,000. However, the tax authorities did not see this.

The family then paid the first instalment - UAH 825,000 - and agreed with the developer that the rest would be paid by the end of the year. The developer, according to the official website, is "Bud Development", which has long been associated in the media with the family of businessman Ihor Kushnir and MP Vadym Stolar," "Schemes" noted.

"They said: "We'll call you back when you have to pay it." Well, it turned out that they didn't call us, and we didn't bother," Anatolii Tkachenko added in court.

But since then, the family has not paid the money, and only in 2024, after an investigation by "Schemes", the developer, according to the apartment owner, "reminded" of the debt and asked the Tkachenko family to pay the money urgently. At the same time, they were not charged any penalties - neither for late payment nor for financial losses, as the contract was denominated in hryvnia.

The developer's sales team told journalists that when buying property by instalments after the first instalment, the balance must be paid in monthly or quarterly instalments, with a clear payment schedule and penalties for late payments, and the unpaid portion is tied to the dollar. And these rules were in place even before the full-scale invasion.

"But there is another benefactor in this story - a businessman who lent the family UAH 1.5 million for repairs for two years, without interest and inflation," the investigation says.

