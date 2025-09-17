Zelenskyy honours rescuers with state awards. VIDEO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy honoured employees of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine with state awards. The head of the state thanked the Ukrainian rescuers for their work.

Zelenskyy posted the video on his Telegram page, Censor.NET reports.

"Thousands of Ukrainian lives have been rescued thanks to your work. Thousands of Ukrainian infrastructure facilities have been preserved thanks to your efficiency and professionalism. We can only be proud of your brave hearts and your service - of all our Ukrainian rescuers," Zelenskyy wrote.

I thank each and every one of you whose vocation is to save lives. Glory to all those who protect our country and people.

