Zelenskyy congratulated rescuers on their professional holiday: "Today is day of those who save lives despite everything.". VIDEO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated the rescuers of the State Emergency Service on their professional holiday.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the social media of the head of state.

"Today is the day of those who save lives against all odds and always come to the rescue. Our rescuers are among the first to arrive at the sites of Russian shelling, get people out of the rubble, extinguish fires and provide support. In Ukraine, we know that we can always count on their help," he said in a statement.

Zelensky added: "I thank all the employees of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine. I thank each and every one of you who have chosen such a difficult but very important mission - to save others. We always remember all the rescuers who died helping and saving our people."

