Security guarantees for Ukraine are on paper, they are almost ready - Zelenskyy

The allies have almost completed the preparation of security guarantees for Ukraine. There are still a few nuances to be finalised.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Sky News, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"Firstly, there is a positive thing, because for a long time, security guarantees have been on paper. They are almost ready. There are a few nuances that need to be finalised. I would like to see a clearer position on the details from the US. The fact that they support the safeguards and will be a participant is what we have today. But we want some more specific things," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, as of today, 26 countries have agreed to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on land, sea, and sky.

"And we already have the appropriate forces, the document has the appropriate forces. We see this number. We argue about the number among ourselves, but this is a normal dialogue. And what is very important is to support the Ukrainian army in the way that Ukraine asks for. And I am working on it, I will tell you frankly," the president said.

Zelenskyy stressed that this is a significant contribution to security guarantees for Ukraine. And here he has red lines that he sets himself in dialogue with partners.

"The second point is presence. We are not only discussing all this in detail, we have already agreed on many detailed details of the presence of partners. I think this is great progress. America's backstop, as I told you, we still need to agree on that. The EU as part of the economic guarantees. We have agreed, but we still want to talk about specifics. Because sometimes, like in Hungary, there are such slowdowns," the President added.

At the same time, he stressed that security guarantees should not include formats of inhibition.

"And these points are very important. And the sanctions policy, which certainly has a great impact on Russia," the head of state added.

