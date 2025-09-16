Russian system being restructured for war at any moment and against any adversary – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address that Russians are preparing for war "against any adversary and at any moment."

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the President's telegram channel.

"Today, the head of Ukraine’s Foreign Intelligence Service delivered a report, first and foremost on the situation in Russia’s fuel sector after our far-reaching sanctions. I thank the operators of Ukrainian drones for their accuracy, and I thank our manufacturers, of both drones and missiles. It’s clear that Ukraine’s industry is gaining momentum.

"At the same time, there was a briefing on the intentions of Russia’s leadership, including with regard to other countries. There is not a single friendly intention on Russia’s part, putting it mildly. Their system is being restructured for the ability to wage war at any moment and against any adversary. This can be countered only by sanctions, strong global sanctions, and by our long-range capability," Zelenskyy stressed.

Read more: Trump on Ukraine-Russia peace deal: "Zelenskyy is going to have to make deal" (updated)