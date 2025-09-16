ENG
Trump on Ukraine-Russia peace deal: "Zelenskyy is going to have to make deal" (updated)

Trump: Zelenskyy will have to make a peace deal with Russia

U.S. President Donald Trump said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will have to strike a deal with Russia to bring the war to an end.

Censor.NET reports he made the remark to reporters during his visit to the United Kingdom.

"Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal," the U.S. leader said.

Trump also again urged European countries to forgo Russian oil.

Read more: Ending war in Ukraine is difficult due to hostility between Zelenskyy and Putin – Trump

"Zelensky and Putin hate each other. It looks like I will have to sit in a room with them because they can't sit in a room together," the U.S. president said.

Trump added that he "loves Ukraine and Ukrainians" and wants to put an end to this war.

Read more: Trump again says he is "very disappointed" in Putin: "We’ll be doing something to help people live"

