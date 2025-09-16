Trump on Ukraine-Russia peace deal: "Zelenskyy is going to have to make deal" (updated)

U.S. President Donald Trump said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will have to strike a deal with Russia to bring the war to an end.

Censor.NET reports he made the remark to reporters during his visit to the United Kingdom.

"Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal," the U.S. leader said.

Trump also again urged European countries to forgo Russian oil.

"Zelensky and Putin hate each other. It looks like I will have to sit in a room with them because they can't sit in a room together," the U.S. president said.

Trump added that he "loves Ukraine and Ukrainians" and wants to put an end to this war.

