Ending war in Ukraine is difficult due to hostility between Zelenskyy and Putin – Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump previously believed he could easily bring an end to Russia’s war against Ukraine, but said it has turned out to be more difficult due to the "hatred and hostility" between Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Trump said this in an interview with 77 WABC.

According to him, Russia continues to drag out the war in Ukraine, despite his earlier expectation that it would be "the easiest" conflict to resolve.

Trump again boasted that at the start of his second presidential term he had allegedly ended seven wars, most of which, he claimed, were "unsolvable." Some of them, he added, had lasted for more than 30–35 years.

The U.S. leader admitted he once thought that Russia’s war against Ukraine would be the simplest for him to settle, since he had a good relationship with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

"We had a great relationship, no problems. But it seems that every time I think we’re close to resolving it, he drops another bomb on someone. And that just doesn’t work. It doesn’t. I was very surprised. Honestly, I was very surprised. I thought this would be the easiest one, Russia and Ukraine, I said it would be settled rather quickly. But it’s difficult. There’s a lot of hatred between him and Zelenskyy, as you know, a lot of hatred. A lot of hostility. And a lot of blood has been spilled," Trump said.

The Republican once again claimed that in the Russia-Ukraine war, "between 5,000 and 7,000 people die every week."

